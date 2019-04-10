Book titled “Narendra Modi Censored” released in Srinagar

April 10, 2019 |

Book titled “Narendra Modi Censored” written by Doordarshan News anchor Ashok Shrivastav was Tuesday released at a local hotel here.

BJP Parliamentary Candidate for Srinagar Khalid Jahangir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrivastav said the book is based on an interview of the then of his interview with Prime Minister Candidate Narendra Modi that was aired on DD News in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He said the telecast of the interview faced lot of hurdles created by the then ruling dispensation.

Ashok on the occasion revealed that the interview was finally telecasted but was taken out of content, which later triggered a huge controversy.

Besides, Khalid Jahangir, Engineer Aijaz Hussain National National Youth Vice President BJP and a number of journalists including Farzana Mumtaz, Majid Kapra, Bilal Bashir Bhat, Rameez Makhdoomi were also present on the occasion. The 200 above-page book in Hindi is published by Anil Prakashan.