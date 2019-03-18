Book titled ‘Exploring the Qur’an: Concepts and Themes’ released at KU

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A book titled as “Exploring the Qur’an: Concepts and Themes”, was released at Shah-i-Hamdan Institute of Islamic Studies (SHIIS), University of Kashmir (KU) on Sunday.

The book was released during a Two-Day International Seminar on “Spirituality & Social Justice in Islam: Challenges and Prospects”, at Gandhi Bhawan which concluded on Sunday afternoon.

The book authored by budding scholar Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray who is the alumni of varsity. The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad.

Parray is presently working as Assistant professor at Govt Degree College Boys Pulwama.

The dignitaries who were present on the occasion including VC Kashmir University Prof Talat Ahmad, Dean Research KU, Zafar Ahmad Reshi, Former HOD Islamic Studies, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi, Prof. Iqtidar Mohammad Khan, Dean, School of Social Sciences, KU, Prof Asifa Jan.

Former HOD, SHIIS Prof. Abdur Rashid Bhat, HOD, SHIIS Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and other delegates, students from different universities of the country attended the event.