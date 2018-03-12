Book release function held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Karwan-e-Umeed and Let’s Write, an organization based in Pune, released their first book titled ‘Prisoners of Paradise’ in Kashmir.
‘Let’s Write’ helps first time writers write, edit and publish their books.
This book has been authored by Asif Khan, 23, and co-authored by a Delhi based writer Mansi Narula Kayshap.
Book is based in Kashmir and is an unusual story of two Kashmiri teenagers.
Founder of Let’s Write Aamir Ali said the aim is to inculcate book reading and writing culture among the youth of Kashmir and encourage them to write and publish their books.
Zareef Ahmad Zareef renowned Kashmiri poet, writer, social activist who was the chief guest on the occasion said person is remembered not for his wealth but for his contribution towards the society.”
He said Kashmir does not lack talent in any field but what is required is dedication. He congratulated the author for his endeavor for authoring the book.
Among others present on the occasion include Dr Ufra Mir, Mansi Narula Kayshap and noted Kashmir poet Huaizafa Pandit.
