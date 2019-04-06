Book Reading: A lost legacy

April 06, 2019 | Malik Altaf

‌Books have been accepted as the most valuable treasure in the world. Human beings are the only creation on earth to have this treasure in possession. Philosophers, thinkers and great minds of all ages are by one or the other ways the production of books. Tracing back to history, the journeys of most successful Personalities have been observed in being neck to neck with books. Being a literature student I can't even imagine life without books.

Books are the torches that have been leading people to the extreme success in the world. We humans would have been deaf and dumb if we had no books. Whatever the faith we follow, has its sacred scripts which guides the believers. The fundamentals of every subject are laid on the pages of books. Words on a page improve our emotional intelligence. One of the researches in United States demonstrated that the fiction readers seem to possess a very developed sense termed as "theory of mind" by psychologists.

it is the quality to attribute mental states to yourself and to others as well, and even a keen reader can develop a brain that may grasp the concepts, emotions, ideas , desires, and inclinations of the people living around him and of the authors whose works he has gone. We must be very grateful to the writers from all ages, that are tirelessly producing this wonderful world of imagination with literary acumen. Their contribution is obviously unparalleled in this age of technology.

We have the Holy Quran, the Vedas, the Bible, and also books from other world religions . These books are just the nectar of wisdom. They enlighten us at every juncture of our lives and as a result a reader of all these books shows more sincerity, empathy, love, respect towards the humanity around him.

Books are not merely to stretch our mental capacities; they rather make us better humans on the face of this earth. ‌Now the question of the hour is why have we lost those book readers, where have they gone, why did they renounced this practice and for what?

I am awfully sorry to see the libraries dusty, locked up and unexplored. Very few of us visit libraries. During a visit to the district library Kupwara, I along with another reader, had a brief interaction with the officials there who stunned us with the information that the famous international publications are still unwrapped and are still in packs. I see rarely any old reader, the young ones are so much in love with the technology. While listening to him I recalled the famous quote of Albert Einstein, "Humans are to witness an age which will be ruled by technology and that would be the age of stupids". The scientist was visionary. Students nowadays have no time for books and even religious ones. If a student is told to talk on social media he will respond with heaps of praises but on the contrary he would be dumb for naming a book. If we have a thousand readers of English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages only few of them would remember the content they have read.

We have Jeffery Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, Milton's Paradise Lost, Agha Shahid Ali's "The Country Without A Post Office, Arundhati Roy's "God Of Small Things, Shakespeare's “Hamlet” Dr Iqbal's “Shikwa, Jawabe Shikwa , Molana Roumie's literary works and many more best sellers in the world. These revolutionary people bought a revolution in the world of literature. I reiterate that the books are many but the readers are few. We see students stuck to Google and YouTube and other social media rather than reading books. The future of libraries seems very bleak keeping in view the taste and temperament of our present generation.

Today’s world is all about technology and its use has revolutionized our lives. The impact of technology on conventional book reading is not hidden from anyone. Laptops, Tablets and eBooks have replaced the conventional book reading to a very large extent. Libraries should take this responsibility to inculcate the habit of book reading among the masses especially within the student community. In developed countries libraries are called information centers and play an important role in dissemination of information within the society at large. Parents can also help in developing the taste or interest of book reading among the children’s. We must keep in mind that “those who read, lead the world”.

