Book lovers decry lack of facilities at SPS Library

Can’t do much till new structure is inaugurated: Librarian
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Sep 17:
After taking more than 10 years to get constructed the Sri Pratap Singh (SPS) Library here still awaits an official inauguration which hinders its proper and organized functioning.
Being a beautifully constructed structure people expected it to be a resourceful and tidy place but nothing seems to be meeting their expectations as many readers have been submitting different complaints.
Marwa a regular reader said that even though the library has started functioning but there hasn’t been any official inauguration because of which we have been facing certain issues regarding the basic facilities.
She added that the books in the library are not organized in a proper manner. “Departments for different sections of books have been constructed but in vain as the books are not placed on their shelves. There is no digital system for coding of books which is available in every modern library,” the reader said.
SPS Library has been functioning like a typical government office with only few working hours which is another issue for the readers who cannot visit the library in the early hours of the day.
“There is no good timing for the readers to visit the library. It is open for all from 10 am to 4 pm, which is not feasible for most of the students and working people as some readers prefer reading in late hours,” said Bisma, another reader.
She further said that even after complaining about these issues, the authorities ignored it by saying that nothing can be done unless an official inauguration takes place.
“I have started visiting here since the library started functioning but the official inauguration has not taken place yet. They have constructed a space for cafeteria which hasn’t been made functional till now,” said Sajad Ahmed, a student preparing for Civil Services examination.
He added that on one hand the library has some positive aspects which are satisfactory for most of the readers but on the contrary there are certain loopholes which cannot be ignored.
“Like any other public library, here cleanliness and hygiene is not taken care of. The washrooms and floors of the library appear to be dirty all the time,” said Saima, a reader.
She said that even after maintaining a ledger to ensure that the complaints are taken, there is no one who gives them a read.
Niyaz Ahmed, Librarian of SPS library said all complaints will be taken into consideration only after the government decides to inaugurate the library. “Although the inauguration was going to be held in August, it has been deferred and the fresh dates are is still awaited,” he said.
Public Information Officer, Department of Libraries said, “Since Satya Pal Malik took over as Governor of J&K, we have provided him all the minute details regarding every issue and now we are just waiting for him to respond. Till then we are not authorized to take do anything regarding the inauguration of the library.”