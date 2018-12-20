Boniyar youth’s murder: Police SIT to investigate case

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Thursday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of a youth from Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla has ordered constitution of SIT to be headed by DySP Headquarters Baramulla Syed Javaid for Investigation of Case FIR No 207/2018 of Police Station Baramulla pertaining to killing of 25 year old youth Azam Nazir Khan resident of Uranbawa, Boniyar.
Other members of the SIT are Prosecuting Officer Baramulla Aarif Majid, Sub Inspectors Mohammad Shafi and Farooq Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspectors Syed Ashiq and Tariq Ahmad and Selection grade constable Shabir Ahmad of Police Station Baramulla.
“The SIT has called some suspects for questioning. Further investigation of the case is going on,” police spokesman said.
Khan, 25, according to police, was found hanging with ceiling in a building in Azad Gung Baramulla on Tuesday, five days after he went missing.