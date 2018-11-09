Boniyar villagers resent delay in approach road construction

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 09:
The district administration is yet to construct approach road for a bridge across Jhelum in Peernia area of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Around 12 villages of Boniyar tehsil in Baramulla are suffering from last several months due to the lackadaisical approach of Roads & Buildings (R&B) department and district administration Baramulla.
Residents of the area said that the approach road to the newly-built bridge across Jhelum near Peernia village of Boniyar has not been constructed for the smooth travelling from last five months. They said that for a 2 minute travel, they have to cover a long distance to be on the other side of river Jehlum.
“From Peernia village, it will take us two minutes to cross over to another side on Srinagar-Uri highway but due to incomplete work by district administration and R&B department, we have to cover a distance of 6 kilometers to reach the highway and board a bus,” said Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Peernia.
Reports said that around 10 thousand population of 12 villages are suffering due to an incomplete approach road near a recently constructed bridge over river Jhelum near Peernia area of Boniyar.
People of the area said that the bridge constructed by spending huge amount serves no purpose without proper approach road and they have to face inconvenience in absence of the approach road.
“Students are the worst sufferers. We never reach the school on time. We appeal the administration to start work on the approach road, so that vehicles can ply on the road and it will save our time,” said Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar, a student of Boniyar Higher Secondary School.
People of the area appealed the authorities to complete the approach road on war footing basis so that people of this area could feel a sigh of relief.
An official of R&B while talking to Rising Kashmir said that the electric poles on the particular road need to be relocated.
“The electric poles lying on the patch of road have to be relocated but the relocation will cut whole power supply to Uri. We have already noticed the power development department and it is up to them now,”the official said.
Deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr. Nasir Ahmad Naqash however said that the bridge is of vital importance for the large population of this area.
“Due to lack of funds with R&B department the approach road could not be completed. The funds will be released very soon by the authorities and this road will be made vaible for traffic within a month,” DC Baramulla said.