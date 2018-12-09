Boniyar village disconnected as R&B leaves road filling material midway

Irfan YattooSRINAGAR, DEC 07:
A village in North Kashmir’s Boniyar area has been disconnected from the past ten days as R&B department has put road filling material in the middle of link road connecting Bimiyar village.
The residents of Bimiyar on Friday told Rising Kashmir that more than 10 days have passed, R&B contractor has forgotten to spread the filling material across the link road in the village.
The Bimiyar village having more than 100 households and is just 3 kilometers away from the Tehsil Boniyar headquarters.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a local resident said concerned R&B contractor has put 8-10 trucks of River Sand on link road of a village but 10 days have passed contractor is nowhere.
“Our village road has been blocked and due to the presence of road filling material on the road, we are unable to use our vehicles,” Ahmad said.
He said villagers are facing inconvenience in reaching to other destinations.
Another villager, Abdul Rashid said, ‘There is no space left for the ambulance, fire tenders or other emergency vehicles cannot reach the village. If R&B department was serious about the construction of a road, they would have started during summers,” Rashid said.
"If they had brought construction material, they should have spread that on road on next day, but they left people at God’s mercy," he said.
He said, “It is unfortunate that developmental work is becoming a hindrance for the general public and villagers do not want this kind of development anymore,” Rashid said adding that contractors have their vested interests to construct roads during winters.
Executive Engineer, R&B Uri, Javid Rufai told Rising Kashmir that due to the absence of enough road rollers in the department, they were unable to spread the filling material in the village.
"Department will take serious note of the incident and will not allow such things in future," he said.
“Within the next two days, the construction material will be spread on the road,” Rufai said adding that he will also visit the spot.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com