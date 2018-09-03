Boniyar Baramulla shuts against minor girl's killing

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A complete shutdown is being observed in Boniyar area of Baramulla district against the killing of a minor girl.
The protesters on Monday blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road against the death of a minor girl at Larri Trikanjan area of Boniyar.
The protestors are demanding identification of culprits behind the killing of minor girl Muskan Jan.
According to police, Muskan Jan, a 9 year old girl went missing on August 23. Her decomposed body was spotted on Sunday in the forest area barely a kilometre away from her residence.
Tehsildar Boniyar Mubashir Amin Khan reached on the spot and restored the traffic on the highway.