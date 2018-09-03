About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Boniyar Baramulla shuts against minor girl's killing

Published at September 03, 2018 12:10 PM 0Comment(s)1122views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

A complete shutdown is being observed in Boniyar area of Baramulla district against the killing of a minor girl.


The protesters on Monday blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road against the death of a minor girl at Larri Trikanjan area of Boniyar.

The protestors are demanding identification of culprits behind the killing of minor girl Muskan Jan.

According to police, Muskan Jan, a 9 year old girl went missing on August 23. Her decomposed body was spotted on Sunday in the forest area barely a kilometre away from her residence.

Tehsildar Boniyar Mubashir Amin Khan reached on the spot and restored the traffic on the highway.

