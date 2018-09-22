Bomai Killing: SHRC directs admin, police to file compliance report

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday directed Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sopore to file a compliance report into the killing of a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist Hakeem-Ur-Rehman Sultani was killed by unidentified gunmen on September 08.
The SHRC notice comes in response to the petition filed by chairman International Forum for Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo under petition number SHRC/303/bla/2018.
The petitioner had urged the SHRC to appoint a fact-finding team to probe the killing of Sultani and to find out why political workers and common people are being killed.
The petitioner has also demanded compensation to the family members of Sultani who has according to him four daughters. Pertinently, the joint resistance leadership has termed the killing as gruesome while as police had blamed militants.