Bolton University UK selects Doda journalist to study International Multimedia Journalism

Rising Kashmir NewsDoda:
Raqib Hameed Naik from erstwhile Doda district who is a Journalist based in New Delhi has been selected by the University of Bolton in the United Kingdom to study International Multimedia Journalism. He has also been offered a scholarship to study the course.
Raqib is originally from Doda district and travels between Kashmir and New Delhi. He is a freelance journalist, primarily focusing on conflict and human rights. His work has appeared in The Globe Post, The Defense Post, TRT World, Doha Center for Media Freedom, The Third Pole, The Wire, TwoCircles.net and many other Kashmir based publications.
Every year University of Bolton, UK offers two scholarships to international applicants. This year along with Raqib another applicant from Sierra Leone has made it to the final list.
“This is an opportunity to learn and develop new skills (multimedia) which are much needed in the changing media landscape,” Raqib said. “After completion of this course, I am looking forward to reporting from conflict zones outside India,” he added.
The MA in International Multimedia Journalism course is based in Beijing China and is a collaboration between the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) and the University of Bolton in the UK, with the degree awarded by the University of Bolton. For each annual cohort, the university recruits 10 International students and 10 Chinese students each year to work together.
The course is taught by well know international multimedia journalists; Sharron Lovell, Sean Gallagher, and Yan Cong.