Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee visits officers, policemen at DPL Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 17:
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee along with renowned Producer-director Krishna D K held an interaction with policemen and officers of J&K Police here at District Police Lines.
Manoj Bajpayee praised the people of J&K for their hospitality especially JKP for performing their job despite challenging circumstances. He expressed that he reserves lot of respect for police as they provide a helping hand in times of need. While interacting with the policemen, the actor shared many inspiring anecdotes from his life.
Later, he thanked police for organising such a meaningful interaction with the policemen and the officers of J&K Police. He conveyed that Bollywood has great regard for the services of J&K Police and assured that they will perform their due role in portraying the image of valley positively to the outside world.
DySP Hqrs thanked Manoj Bajpayee for visiting the policemen and spending some moments with them.