Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Body of a man was recovered under suspicious circumstances in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Sunday.
Panic gripped village Aglar in Shopian when some locals saw body of a man in an orchard in Shopian on Saturday.
“The locals immediately informed the police,” they said, adding a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.
Body of a man was recovered under suspicious circumstances in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Sunday.
Panic gripped village Aglar in Shopian when some locals saw body of a man in an orchard in Shopian on Saturday.
“The locals immediately informed the police,” they said, adding a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.