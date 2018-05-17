About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Body recovered under mysterious conditions in Hajin

Published at May 17, 2018 11:47 AM 0Comment(s)1236views


Body recovered under mysterious conditions in Hajin

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police on Thursday recovered body of 21 year old youth from Hajin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Official sources said that some locals informed concerned police station about the body lying in an orchard at BonMohalla area of Hajin.

Soon after informing, Police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

A police officer said that the body has been taken to hospital for all legal medico formalities including post mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the death of the youth caused to due to strangulation.

A case under Section 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigation taken up. (GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top