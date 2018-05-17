Body recovered under mysterious conditions in Hajin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police on Thursday recovered body of 21 year old youth from Hajin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Official sources said that some locals informed concerned police station about the body lying in an orchard at BonMohalla area of Hajin.
Soon after informing, Police team reached the spot and recovered the body.
A police officer said that the body has been taken to hospital for all legal medico formalities including post mortem.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the death of the youth caused to due to strangulation.
A case under Section 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigation taken up. (GNS)