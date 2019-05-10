Body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seems that of a militant, says police; DNA samples taken

Body of an unidentified person recovered yesterday from a nallah in Sopore was buried at Gantmullah area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

As a part of normal procedure, DNA samples have been taken and sent to FSL, sources said.

The body was recovered with magazine pouch from a nallah at Mal Ganipora area of Sopore. Sources said that a GPS, a matrix sheet, a map and two AK-magazines (60 rounds) were recovered from the body.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal told GNS that so far no family approached police and apparently it seems that the body is that of a militant.

Asked whether the body is that of a foreigner or a local, SSP said that it is a matter of investigation. Meanwhile, the body was buried at Gantmullah late last night, where normally foreigners are buried.