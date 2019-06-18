Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

June 18, 2019 | Agencies

The body of a youth was found under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday in downtown Srinagar, official sources said.

They said panic gripped Khawaja Bazaar area of Khanayar in Srinagar, when some locals saw body of a youth lying inside a washroom.

''The locals immediately informed the police,'' they said, adding a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.