Body of youth found near Achabal encounter site

June 19, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Local residents on Tuesday spotted body of 23-year-old youth Nasir Ahmad Mir son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Check Achanak area near the encounter site at Bidoora area of Achabal in Anantnag district.

The body was later handed over to police, who carried out post-mortem and other legal formalities.

According to relatives, Nasir had left his home to visit their nearby orchard yesterday morning while the encounter was going on.

“Nasir had bullet wounds in chest. He may have been killed during the encounter by forces,” they alleged.

"Given the death of their senior officer and injuries to several other forces personnel it is quite possible that forces out of frustration may have caught hold of Nasir and murdered him during the encounter", alleged one of his relatives.

Nasir was a First year student of Degree College Anantnag.

A militant and an Army Major were killed and three army men including a Major-rank officer injured in the day-long gunfight in Achabal yesterday.

Meanwhile, as news about Nasir’s death spread in the area, shopkeepers downed shutters of their shops and public transport went off the roads, leading to a spontaneous shutdown.

A police official said police has registered a case and taken up investigation.