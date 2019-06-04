About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Body of woman exhumed after 20-days in Central Kashmir

Authorities on Monday exhumed body of a woman after 20-days of her death at her in-laws house in Charisharief area of Central Kashmir's Budgam District.
District Magistrate (DM) Budgam had ordered the exhumation of the body after her parents alleged murder of the woman by her in-laws.
A police officer also confirmed that the body was exhumed today in the presence of a Magistrate, doctors and senior police officers.
He said that the body was taken to Sub District Hospital Chadoora for examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.
He said that samples has also been collected and will be taken to Forensic Laboratory.
On intervening night of May 13 and 14 last month, Yasmeena Akthar daughter of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar of Kralpora Chadoora died at her in-laws residence in Charisharief Budgam.
The family members and relatives later protested and allegedly that she was poisoned to death at her in-laws’ house and termed the death as “murder”.
“It is a baseless story that Yasmeena died after committing suicide. She was poisoned to death by her in-laws,” the family had alleged.
Yasmeena according to the family was 4-month-old pregnant.
“The in-laws including the husband of the deceased woman are giving different versions with regard to her death,” they had said, adding that since Yasmeena’s wedding last year she was being harassed by in-laws and termed her death as murder. (GNS)

