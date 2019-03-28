Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

March 28, 2019 | Agencies

Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from river Jhelum in north Kashmir district of Bandipora by a police team on Thursday.



Official sources said that panic gripped at Dangerpora, Sumbal in Bandipora, when some locals saw body of a woman floating near the bank of Jhelum on Thursday.

“The locals immediately informed the police and a team was immediately sent to the spot," they said.

[Representational Pic]