Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from river Jhelum in north Kashmir district of Bandipora by a police team on Thursday.
Official sources said that panic gripped at Dangerpora, Sumbal in Bandipora, when some locals saw body of a woman floating near the bank of Jhelum on Thursday.
“The locals immediately informed the police and a team was immediately sent to the spot," they said.
[Representational Pic]
