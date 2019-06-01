Body of tourist guide who saved 5 lives recovered from Lidder

June 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The body of a tourist guide, who lost his life while rescuing five people including two foreign tourists from drowning in fast-flowing Lidder River near Mawoora area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was recovered on Saturday.

The body of the tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar, a resident of Yeened, lost his life while rescuing the five persons after a boat capsized in the river.

His body was retrieved from the river near Bhawani Bridge Saturday morning, a day after his heroics, by a team SDRF, Police and local volunteers.

“He showed the real spirit of humanity and Kashmiriyat by saving five persons including two tourists at the cost of his own life,” locals said.

The braveheart deserves all praises for sacrificing himself for others, they said and urged the government to recognize his bravery and provide due compensation to his family. Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir also praised Dar for his bravery.

The body has been handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities, he said.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also praised Dar for his bravery and said that he has directed the concerned officers to provide all possible assistance and compensation to the family of the deceased. (GNS)

