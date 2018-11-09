Body of one among two missing Bandipora persons after snowfall recovered

MT RasoolBandipora
Body of one of the two persons who went missing from Vewan area of Bandipora after recent snowfall was recovered on Friday, locals said.
Locals told Rising Kashmir that body of Ghulam Qadir Bhat was recovered on Friday afternoon from Kutapahri forests while another person Abdul Ajar Sheikh is still missing. They also said that the horses of Ghulam Qadir Bhat and Abdul Ajar Sheikh were found alive in the snow-covered woods.
Two persons were reported missing for last nine days in Vewan village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district after heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of the district.
Officials earlier said that among the seven persons, who were stuck in woods at Kutapahri area due to heavy snowfall, two were missing while five had returned to their homes safely.
According to villagers seven persons—Abdul Sattar Bhat son of Muhmmad Bhat, Abdul Ahad Bhat son of Rajab Bhat, Muhmmad Ramzan son of Rajab Bhat, Ghulam Qadir Bhat son of Muhmmad Ramzan Bhat, Ghulam Qadir son of Abdul Rahim, Muhmmad Amin Bhat son of Abdul Gani Bhat and Abdul Ahad Sheikh son of Abdul Karim Sheikh—left their homes for Kutapathri, a forest area some 60 kms from Vewan village.
[Representational Pic]