About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Body of one among two missing Bandipora persons after snowfall recovered

Published at November 09, 2018 05:40 PM 0Comment(s)840views


Body of one among two missing Bandipora persons after snowfall recovered

MT Rasool

Bandipora

Body of one of the two persons who went missing from Vewan area of Bandipora after recent snowfall was recovered on Friday, locals said.

Locals told Rising Kashmir that body of Ghulam Qadir Bhat was recovered on Friday afternoon from Kutapahri forests while another person Abdul Ajar Sheikh is still missing. They also said that the horses of Ghulam Qadir Bhat and Abdul Ajar Sheikh were found alive in the snow-covered woods.

Two persons were reported missing for last nine days in Vewan village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district after heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of the district.

Officials earlier said that among the seven persons, who were stuck in woods at Kutapahri area due to heavy snowfall, two were missing while five had returned to their homes safely.

According to villagers seven persons—Abdul Sattar Bhat son of Muhmmad  Bhat, Abdul Ahad Bhat son of Rajab Bhat, Muhmmad Ramzan  son of Rajab Bhat, Ghulam Qadir Bhat son of Muhmmad Ramzan  Bhat, Ghulam Qadir son of Abdul Rahim, Muhmmad Amin Bhat son of  Abdul Gani Bhat and Abdul Ahad Sheikh son of Abdul  Karim Sheikh—left their homes for Kutapathri, a forest area some 60 kms from Vewan village.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top