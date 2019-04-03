Body of non-local woman found in Poonch, husband missing

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Body of 28-year-old woman from Bihar was recovered from a gutter near her rented accommodation in Harni village of this Poonch district. Her husband has been found missing and according to police, the body apparently seems to have been dumped a week back.

Official sources said that a police party headed by SHO Gursai Sanjay Gupta reached the spot and recovered the body.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar told GNS the body has been sent for postmortem. He said that further proceedings under 174 CrPC launched.

Police sources said that woman along with her husband, who is also from Bihar, had been putting up in the rented accommodation in the village for one year. The woman’s husband is missing, they said. (GNS)