Body of non-local labourer found in Pulwama village

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 32-year-old labourer was found dead at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Reports reaching local newsgathering agency GNS said that some locals spotted the body lying at Adgam today morning and informed the police station concerned accordingly.

A police officer said that soon after receiving the information about it, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The officer identified the deceased as Nanda Munda (32), a resident of West Bengal.

Nanda was working as a labourer in the southern district and there was no visible injury on his body, the officer said. He said they were ascertaining the cause of his death.