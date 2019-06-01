Body of missing man found in Bandipora forest

June 01, 2019 | Agencies

The body of a man, missing since last evening, was found in a forest in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Saturday, official sources said.

Achachee Chowan had gone to collect wood in a nearby forest at Doban in north Kashmir district of Bandipora last evening. However, he did not return and his body was found in the forest this morning.

Though the exact cause of his death was being ascertained, but it is said that he had died after a fall from a tree.