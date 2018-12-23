Body of missing labourer found, toll rises to 8

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 22:
Body of a teenage labourer Majid Khan of Uri, Baramulla, who was missing after landslide struck in Bansbada area in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, was recovered on Saturday.
With recovery of his body, the death toll in the landslide has gone to eight.
On Friday, seven labourers from Baramulla district were killed after the landslide struck the labourers.
Another labourer Majid Khan had gone missing and his body was recovered by rescue teams at 6 pm today.