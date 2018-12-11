About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Body of missing driver recovered in Rajouri

Published at December 11, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A 29-year-old driver, missing since early December, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said Tuesday.

The body of Ram Chander Prakesh, alias Vicky, resident of Siot village of Nowshera, was recovered from a stream near Lamberi village on Monday night, they said, adding that the deceased was missing since December 2.

The body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased after completion of legal formalities, a senior official said.

Family members and relatives of the victim had blocked the Jammu-Poonch road, demanding a thorough investigation. The blockade was cleared following assurances from senior police officials.

 

