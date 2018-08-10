Body of another militant recovered, death toll rises to 5

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 09:
Body of a militant was recovered Thursday from an encounter site in the forests of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, taking the number of militants killed in the gunfight since yesterday to five, the Army said here.
“The body of one more militant was recovered this morning from the encounter site in the Ladoora forests in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir,” an Army official said.
He said number of militants killed in the operation so far had risen to five.
Four militants were killed in a gunbattle yesterday after forces launched a search operation in the forest area on Monday, following information about the presence of militants there.
A para commando was also injured in the gunbattle.