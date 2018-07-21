About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Body of abducted policeman found in Qaimoh

Published at July 21, 2018 05:56 PM 0Comment(s)2355views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Body of a policeman who was abducted by militants from his native village in Kulgam district on late Friday night, found in Qaimoh today late in the afternoon.

A police official said that a group of suspected militants barged inside the home of police Constable namely Mohd Saleem Shah son of Abdul Gani Shah of Mutalhama village late last night and abducted him.

Saleem was taken to an unknown destination, the official said.

Today late in the afternoon, the body of the cop was found near Ghat At Odipora, Qaimoh in the southern district, he said.

The officer said that a police team immediately reached the spot and taken the body for all legal medico formalities in the postmortem.

 Saleem, who was earlier working as a Special Police Officer (SPO) was recently promoted as constable.

He had come home on leave few days back from Kathua where he was undergoing training. (GNS)

 

