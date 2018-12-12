Body of abducted Kulgam man recovered from orchard

Shafat MirKulgam, Dec 11:
Police Tuesday recovered bullet riddled body of Sheeraz Ahmed Bhat, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on October 27 from Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district, from an orchard in Kulgam.
Police said body of Sheeraz was recovered from an orchard in Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district today.
On October 21 this year, an encounter had taken place in Sheeraz’s house in Laroo, Kulgam in which three Jaish militants were killed. Six civilians also died in a powerful explosion in the house after people assembled there to assess damage caused to the house in gunfight.
Few days after the gunfight, the house owner was abducted by unknown gunmen.
Police sources said sustained questioning of some local boys led to retrieval of body of Sheeraz from an orchard in Ahwatoo today.
"We had picked up some boys, whom we suspected of being part of the group that abducted Sheeraz. They led us to the spot inside an orchard where body of Sheeraz was dumped in the ground. Some local youth and two Pakistani militants are involved in his abduction and murder. He has been shot dead couple of days ago," they said.