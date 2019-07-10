Body of a ‘Gilgit boy’ retrieved from Kishenganga in Gurez

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Body of a 12-year-old youth from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) was Tuesday recovered from Kishanganga River in Gurez of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The officials said that some laborers spotted the body floating in the river near Ashoora Sindyal area upon which authorities were informed who later retrieved it.

Although the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained officially, social media was abuzz with the ‘posts’ identifying the boy as Aabid Shaikh son of Nazir Ahmad Shaikh hailing from Minimarg of Gurez in tehsil Astoor, Gilgit Baltistan of Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PAK). A facebook post suggests that the boy went missing yesterday while returning from his school.

The parents of the boy in the post have implored upon Government of Pakistan to take measures to bring the body back. The authenticity of the post could not be independently verified.

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik confirmed the recovery of the body and said that the identity of the boy is being ascertained.

“We have conducted the postmortem of the deceased and further necessary action is being taken,” the officer said. Meanwhile, when asked about the claims on social media including facebook that the deceased boy belongs to Gilgit Baltistan and the subsequent appeals for returning the body an official of the administration said, “We are not in a position to ascertain the claims as of now.” He said once it becomes clear, the decision will be taken accordingly in this regard. GNS