Body of 9-year-old found under mysterious conditions in Samba

Body of 9-year-old found under mysterious conditions in Samba

Srinagar

Police on Wednesday recovered a body of 9-year-old boy under mysterious conditions in border district of Samba in Jammu region.

The victim has been identified as Sonu son of Kuldeep of village Meen Sarkar who was missing from house during intervening night of 5-6 March, 2018 found dead in an isolated place of the village, official sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bari Brahmana, Mahesh Sharma confirmed the incident and said investigations into the incident has been launched.

However, he refused to divulge further details in this regard. (GNS)

