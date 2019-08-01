Body of 35-year old found in Pulwama village

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A body of 35-year old man was found at Yar Kalampora area of Shadimarg in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The local sources said some locals spotted the body at Yar Kalampora area and immediately informed police about it. A police team reached the site and recovered the body.

Confirming it, a police officer identified the deceased as Abdul Gani Wagay (35) son of Ghulam Hassan Wagay of Sehpora village.

He said that the deceased according to reports was mentally unsound.

A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the cause of death. GNS

