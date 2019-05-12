Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

Body of a 3-year-old girl was recovered from river Jehlum near Khanabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday afternoon.
Reports reaching a local news agency said that some locals spotted a body floating on the river near Khanabal and accordingly informed police about it.
After being informed a police team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the Jehlum, they said.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Nusrat Jan (3) daughter of Abdul Wahid Bajad, a resident of Mir Danter village.
The officer said that the girl was missing since May 3. The body has been taken to District Hospital Anantnag for medico-legal formalities including the postmortem.
The girl died apparently due to drowning, however, the actual cause of death will be ascertained once the postmortem report will come, he said.
(GNS)
