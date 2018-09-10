Bodies of two trekkers retrieved, handed-over to families

Srinagar:
Bodies of two trekkers Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah were retrieved on Sunday morning from Kolahoi Glacier in Pahalgam.
Rescue team comprising Indian Air Force, Mountaineering and Hiking Club, (JKMHC) J&K Police and Department of Disaster Management coordinated the process of reterving bodies and later on handed over to respective families.
Director, Department Disaster Management Amir Ali coordinated the efforts with IAF. The chopper reached near the accident spot at 9:40. “The bodies were taken in body bags and flown to Technical airport Srinagar,” said one of the members of rescue team.