Bodies of three hunters found six days after the came under avalanche in Lolab

Bodies of three persons who went missing six days ago after being swept away by an avalanche at Lashkote area- the top forest area of Dardpora Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Lolab Ahmad Hussain Bhat said that bodies of Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie and Ghulam Mohd Lone son of Ali Mohd Lone all residents of Warnow, Lolab were found from under snow mass by a special rescue team which was deputed to the area on Wednesday.
SDM said that he has requested Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to take up the matter regarding the arrangement of the helicopter for carrying the bodies from the area.
“It is otherwise impossible to carry the bodies from that place to main Lolab area and onwards to their respective families for last rites,” SDM said.
A rescue team of army’s 18 RR, police and SDRF comprising of 82 persons who have expertise in the field were deputed on Wednesday morning to the avalanche spot. The rescue team carries necessary equipment to retrieve the buried trio,” Bhat had said, adding civilian volunteers also had gone the spot to take part in the rescue operation.
Earlier, a rescue team comprising of police, army, and SDRF had returned back owing to the lack of expertise even though they spent two-days to reach the place and ultimately couldn’t due to the challenging circumstances as the area was covered under massive snow.
A senior army officer of 18 RR under whose supervision the rescue operation was being carried out also confirmed that bodies were recovered by the special rescue team of army equipped with the latest technology and having expertise in dealing with such situations.
On Saturday five persons had gone to the area for hunting. As the avalanche struck, the two among them had a miraculous escape while three others buried under it
