Bodies of our men not mutilated: Army

Srinagar
Army on Sunday clarified that the bodies of soldiers killed in LoC firing were not mutilated as was suggested in social media reports.
Four Army men, including a major, were killed after Pakistan Army opened fire on an army patrol in Keri area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir around Saturday noon.
“It is to inform that there has been no mutilation of bodies. The injuries suffered are due to splinters and gunshot wounds sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol. The reports on mutilation will be rebutted,” said an army spokesman. Following the killings, reports were doing rounds on social media websites about the alleged mutilation of the bodies of the soldiers.
