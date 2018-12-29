Bodh Kharboo Club lifts NYK archery cup

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Bodh Kharboo Archery Club lifted NYK Archery Cup 2018 defeating Kundik Muslim and Buddhist Archery Club in both boys and girls category.
The tournament was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendera Kargil in collaboration with Art and Cultural Organisation Bodh Kharboo Kargil Ladakh. Six archery teams participated in tournament.
This is for the first time that Archery Tournament was organised for girls also which was appreciated by the villagers at large.
LAHDC Kargil Councilor Khangral Mahammad Qasim was the Chief Guest of the occasion and Sonam Tsering Lambardar Bodh Kharboo was the guest of Honour and Ex Councilor Tsering Smanla was special guest.
Praising the role of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Kargil in uplifting the youths and their overall development, Qasim told that they have ample talent to compete at National and International level in games like Archery and Ice Hockey which should be nourished and encouraged by organizing such events.
He also Appreciated the participation of boys and girls despite of bone chilling cold temperature.
He thanked Tajamul Aara District Coordinator Leh and Kargil for organizing such programme in villages like Kundik.
Earlier welcoming the guests, players and the general public, Director Art and Culture Organization Bodh Kharboo Kargil Ladakh Tsewang Rigzin said NYK Kargil is always providing platform to the youths of Kargil to show case their creative talent.
He further said that this programme is a part of such endeavours and also assured the youth more activities will be conducted by NYK Kargil. After the match, Chief Guest and Guest of honour distributed prizes to the winners and runners up teams, man of the match and man of the series.