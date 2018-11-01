BOCA approves 13 cases

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
The 98th meeting of Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) of J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) was held here today.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah during which 25 cases were placed before the BOCA and 13 cases were approved as per the recommendations, NOCs of various departments. The meeting was attended by Member Secretary Sumera Shameem, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar and other concerned. Some of the cases were rejected on the basis of classification of land shown as Abi Awal. Few cases were rejected on the basis of contradictory land use as envisaged in the Master Plan in vogue.
VC LAWDA stressed for timely holding of the BOCA meetings so as to clear maximum cases of building permission.
He also stressed upon the general public not to resort to illegal constructions in and around water bodies including Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake. He said no construction activity, if any, within 200metrs from the lake or green belt should come up and the violator shall be dealt with strictly under the law.