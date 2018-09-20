About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Board, University exams to be held from Oct 16-Nov 16: Advisor Ganai

Published at September 20, 2018 03:30 AM 0Comment(s)252views

‘Decision taken in view of municipal, panchayat elections’


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 19:

Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai on Wednesday said that the examinations conducted by J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and universities of Jammu and Kashmir will commence from October 16 and conclude by November 16, 2018.
Addressing a one-day conference of Deputy Commissioners and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) called by Governor Satya Pal Malik on handling law and order situation and conduct of Panchayat and municipal elections in the state, Ganai hinted “examinations conducted by J&K Board of School Education (J&K BOSE) and universities of Jammu and Kashmir will commence from October 16 and conclude by November 16.”
The decision has been taken in view of the municipal elections ending before October 16 and Panchayat elections commencing from November 17, he added. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top