Board, University exams to be held from Oct 16-Nov 16: Advisor Ganai

‘Decision taken in view of municipal, panchayat elections’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 19:
Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai on Wednesday said that the examinations conducted by J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and universities of Jammu and Kashmir will commence from October 16 and conclude by November 16, 2018.
Addressing a one-day conference of Deputy Commissioners and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) called by Governor Satya Pal Malik on handling law and order situation and conduct of Panchayat and municipal elections in the state, Ganai hinted “examinations conducted by J&K Board of School Education (J&K BOSE) and universities of Jammu and Kashmir will commence from October 16 and conclude by November 16.”
The decision has been taken in view of the municipal elections ending before October 16 and Panchayat elections commencing from November 17, he added. (KNS)