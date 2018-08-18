BN Gazi football tourney kicks off

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Aug 17:
Late Baba Nazeeb-u-ddin memorial football tourney kicked off at BN Gazi Sports Stadium in Bandipora District on Friday. In the Inaugural match of tournament, Iqbal FC Kaloosa defeated SFA Bandipora in plenty shootout by 3-2.
Both the teams played aggressively but in the end it was Iqbal FC Kaloosa who successfully managed to counter SFA Bandipora in plenty shootout by 3-2. It was a match in which balance kept shifting from one end to other throughout the allotted time.
Later in plenty shootout Iqbal FC Kaloosa successfully managed to counter SFA Bandipora by, 3-2. Nasir, Touseef and Basit scored plenty from Kaloosa FC side, whereas Alim and Musadiq scored plenty from Baba Kareeme FC.
Meanwhile hundreds of people and sports lovers from Nook and corner of area witnessed the match. The Tournament is being organized by Watapora Football Community.
As per organizing body of the tournament; they said that as many as 32 teams from across the district will be participating in the tourney. (KNS)