BMO Pattan attached for violating MCC

April 29, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Authorities in North Kashmir's Baramulla district attached Incharge Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pattan for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and illegally withdrawing huge amount from Hospital Development Fund.

An official at District Election Office said Incharge Block Medical Officer Pattan Dr. Masrat Iqbal Wani has been attached for violating the model code of conduct.

Earlier PDP Leader and contesting candidate for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency Abdul Qayoom Wani in a written letter had alleged that few officials including Dr. Masrat Iqbal BMO Pattan were involved in the violation of Model Code of conduct by involving themselves and the subordinate staff in favor of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference candidates of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

The other officials mentioned in the letter vide number PDP/PAR/1-BLA/3-5-2019 were named as Ghulam Mohiuddin BDO Gurez, Abdul Gaffar Pyt Inspector RDD Tulail Gurez, Labour Officers Tangmarg and Gurez Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Iqbal Akhoon respectively.

Taking action Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo in response to District Election Officer Baramulla’s letter No DEOB/19/3296-99 dated 27/4/2019 regarding the complaint against Dr Masrat Iqbal Wani BMO Pattan for violation of Model Code of conduct and illegally withdrawing a huge amount from hospital development fund attached the officer with BMO Rohama till further orders.

"For violation of model code of Conduct and illegally withdrawing huge amount from Hospital Development Fund Dr. Masrat Iqbal I/C Block Medical Officer Pattan is hereby attached with Block Medical Officer Rohama and detailed to work at NTPHC Khohmoh Block Rohama till further orders and shall be deemed to have relieved from Block Pattan," an order copy from Office of CMO Baramulla reads.

The order vide number 2065-74 dated 27-04-2019 said that consequent upon the above ,Dr Shakeel ur Rahman Sr Medical Officer CHC Pattan will look after the routine work of BMO Pattan in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Meanwhile a team of officials was also constituted under the chairmanship of District Health Officer Baramulla Dr Bajan Kour for enquiring into the complaint against Dr Masrat Iqbal Wani for violation of Model Code of conduct.

The other officials in the team include Dr. Javid Ahmad BMO Kreeri, Dr. Saba Wani BMO Tangmarg, Farooq Ahmad Sofi AD Planning, Bashir Ahmad and Ghulam Rasool, senior assistants respectively.

The authorities also sought a detailed inquiry report against the said officer within three days for onward submission to District Election Offiicer Baramulla.