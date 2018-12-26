About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

December 26, 2018


BMAC to approach SC if Centre brings ordinance on Ram Temple construction

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court in case the Centre brings in an ordinance paving way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The BMAC took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, reports quoted an office-bearer as having said on Wednesday.

The decision comes eight days before the hearing of the case in the top court which will hear the matter on January 4.

Reports said that the meeting was a routine one and it had no specific agenda. However, the possibility of the Centre bringing in an ordinance or a legislation on the Ram temple matter was discussed.

 

