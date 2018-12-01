Blue revolution schemes to ensure farmer prosperity: DDC Pulwama

Pulwama, November 30:
District Development Commissioner, Pulwama G M Dar Friday conveyed a meeting to review the progress of Fisheries Department here at District Administrative Complex Pulwama.
Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Director Fisheries and other concerned officers/officials were present on the occasion.
DDC was informed that the Department has introduced two new species of fish— Paku and Pangasius.
DDC said that the Blue Revolution is being implemented to achieve economic prosperity of fishermen and fish farmers and to contribute towards food and nutritional security through optimum utilization of water resources for fisheries development.
He said that the main objective of these Schemes is to increase both fish production and fish productivity from aquaculture and fisheries resources of the inland and marine fisheries.
DDC also directed the ACR to identify the 8.5 kanals of land at Dhobiwan Tral for fresh water fish rearing.
He directed the Assistant Director Fisheries and Lead Bank Manager to explore credit linkages for the unemployed youth so that they are made self-reliant and independent. Assistant Commissioner Development Pulwama was also directed to identify the potential spots under MGNREGA convergence programme which would be replicated through the district.
CCRUM, New Delhi in collaboration with National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) conducted a National seminar on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).