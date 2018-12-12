Blow to divisive politics

In Jammu and Kashmir state where harmony between communities is an old tradition, year 2013 witnessed a design by some miscreants that would unsettle the peace and throw some regions in a communal frenzy. It started in the town of Kishtwar and on the day of Eid (August 9). While the government headed by Omar Abdullah then as its chief minister managed to put an end to communal clashes, the home minister then Sajad Ahmed Kichloo was forced to step down. It was later that the minister was reinstated after Justice RC Gandhi Commission exonerated him. Those supporting the divisive politics in the state protested against the move. That was just the beginning, the box of troubles had been opened and divisive politics was introduced in the state in a much bigger way. In the state assembly elections that followed, polarisation played the main role in dividing the mandate into PDP Muslim Kashmir and BJP Hindu Jammu. However, the real damage to the secular credentials of the state was observed after the formation of the government with JK BJP raking up issues to further drive the wedge and cash it for votes. The issues included the ban on the sale of beef citing the archaic law and the stir created by the party. Then BJP demanded reservation of three seats for Kashmiri pundits who had migrated in a bid to appease the community. Then it raked up the issue of resettlement of pundits in Kashmir, which was more like creating colony-type establishments for them. Then it took up the Sainik Colonies issue, Dogra ruler issue, disagreed with PDP and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on KPS officers’ cadre review and so on till it culminated by taking the side of the perpetrators of the brutal Kathua rape. When the government was formed the parties agreed on good governance and no controversy agenda, particularly the communal one. However, after the formation of the government, the good governance and development were thrown in the bin and divisive politics given a free hand in the state. On Tuesday, some senior BJP leaders (at the centre) were heard defending the union government and its policies when announcements about state assembly elections of five states were being made. As one of the BJP leaders pointed out, the agenda of development being hijacked by construction of temple, name changing and other similar issues couldn’t appease the voters. But it was the inevitable question that soon BJP in J&K will also have to answer – what did the party really do for the people? J&K BJP on Tuesday wrote to Governor Malik seeking security and accommodation to Kashmiri pandits. Lest they prove corrigible, their future doesn’t seem to be bright.