Bloody Sunday

Shefan Jahan
Sunday…..
Was supposed to be a sunny day;
No, not a merry song
Of chirping bulbuls,
Brooks and flowers,
I will not sing today!
Hills and mountains lie
Crouched in intense fear,
Life has lost but all its cheer;
The clank of metal
and
The smoldering fires,
Ashes and dust on the clouds did settle;
Death hounds our youth, my hope just tires;
The wily warmonger has shrunk our gardens,
But the graveyard in our land just broadens;
What circumstances can grant them an extenuation,
From this death knell
We have no salvation!
Ah! From these un-pacified graves,
Deafening cries emerge,
Will anyone outlast to sing them a dirge?
The night of hate
Darker grows,
No enticing poetry,
There is no lovely prose;
Each day is naught but a tribulation,
We are but an imperiled nation;
Enduring the trial for existence,
Oh! The joy of living has wearied since;
I clasp to darkness
When the owls call and
The dogs bark;
Will somebody find
Noah’s ark for all of us
To embark!
A distraught mother
Kisses the blood stained shoes,
The father cannot stop
Pondering over his woes;
I put my hand on my heart,
In the hallway, I could feel the snuffed out
Candle,
Piercing pain became too much to handle;
So many lives have been mowed down,
A dreadful hush
Has fallen over the town;
Morning sun will rise
In the hazy sky,
Dew will be gone,
The blood soaked soil
will sigh;
The Forbidden quest, and the anguished morrow,
The dreadful present and
A dreary past has only brought us sorrow!
I lament the lunatic drive,
In the eerie silence,
The ghosts shout Qui vive-------
(ALERT!)
Author is an Advocate at J&K High Court, Srinagar
