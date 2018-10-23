About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bloody Sunday

Shefan Jahan

Sunday…..

Was supposed to be a sunny day;

 

No, not a merry song

Of chirping bulbuls,

Brooks and flowers,

I will not sing today!

 

Hills and mountains lie

Crouched in intense fear,

Life has lost but all its cheer;

 

The clank of metal

and

The smoldering fires,

Ashes and dust on the clouds did settle;

 

Death hounds our youth, my hope just tires;

The wily warmonger has shrunk our gardens,

But the graveyard in our land just broadens;

 

What circumstances can grant them an extenuation,

From this death knell

We have no salvation!

 

Ah! From these un-pacified graves,

Deafening cries emerge,

Will anyone outlast to sing them a dirge?

 

The night of hate

Darker grows,

No enticing poetry,

There is no lovely prose;

 

Each day is naught but a tribulation,

We are but an imperiled nation;

 

Enduring the trial for existence,

Oh! The joy of living has wearied since;

 

I clasp to darkness

When the owls call and

The dogs bark;

Will somebody find

Noah’s ark for all of us

To embark!

 

A distraught mother

Kisses the blood stained shoes,

The father cannot stop

Pondering over his woes;

 

I put my hand on my heart,

In the hallway, I could feel the snuffed out

Candle,

Piercing pain became too much to handle;

 

So many lives have been mowed down,

A dreadful hush

Has fallen over the town;

 

Morning sun will rise

In the hazy sky,

Dew will be gone,

The blood soaked soil

will sigh;

 

The Forbidden quest, and the anguished morrow,

The dreadful present and

A dreary past has only brought us sorrow!

 

I lament the lunatic drive,

In the eerie silence,

The ghosts shout Qui vive-------

(ALERT!)

 

 

 

Author is an Advocate at J&K High Court, Srinagar

shefanjahan@gmail.com

 

