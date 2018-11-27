Bloody November

40 killed in 26 days
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 25:
At least 40 casualties occurred due to militancy-related incidents in Kashmir this month so far.
In 26 days of this month, 40 persons were killed in militancy-related incidents. Most of the casualties were reported from south Kashmir—the hotbed of militancy.
Of 40 casualties, the data reveals, 29 were militants, eight civilians, two Army men and a paramilitary CRPF man.
The causalities have mostly taken place in south Kashmir, which has emerged as stronghold of militants after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016.
The data suggests that Hizb suffered more causalities than Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) groups.
As per the data, of 29 militant killings this month so far, 17 were associated with Hizb, six with LeT, three with JeM, two with Albadr and a Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant.
Major militancy-related incidents this month so far have taken place in South Kashmir.
Of 29 militant killings, 25 took place South Kashmir, two each in north and central Kashmir respectively.
Most of the gunfights this month have taken place in Shopian followed by Pulwama.
As per report, Shopian district alone witnessed 44 militant killings in various gunfights this year so far.
Of eight civilians killed this month, three died near gunfight sites, there were abducted by militants and later killed while one died mysteriously in a gunfire in Budgam.
Unidentified gunmen also killed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah near his residence at Buddoo Achabal in Anantnag district this month.
The October month has been bloodiest this year so far with 52 casualties due to militancy-related incidents. September and August reported 45 by 42 casualties respectively.
Major gunfights
On November 25, six militants, five local and one Pakistani and a Territorial Army man were killed in a fierce gunfight at Batagund Shopain. A civilian Mohammad Numan was killed during clashes with forces near gunfight site.
On November 23, six militants were killed in gunfight at Satkipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.
On November 20, four local militants and an Army man were killed in gunfight at Nadigam village in Shopian district.