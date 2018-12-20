Bloodshed no solution to Kashmir issue: Hami

Srinagar, Dec 19:
Karwan-e-Islami patron Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami Wednesady paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani popularly known as Dastgeer Sahab (RA) on the saint’s annual Urs stating that the he continues to be the torch bearer for his followers given his popularity and spirituality bestowed upoun him by the Almighty Allah.
Addressing the mammoth gathering at Dastgeer Sahab shrine at Sarai Bala here, Alama Hami said that Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) dedicated his life for Islam and attracted people toward the peaceful religion by spreading the true message of Islam and by playing the role of a social reformer. He said that Dastgeer Sahab (RA) was a spiritual saint who worked with dedication for the spread of Islam and always laid stress on humanity, kindness, brotherhood and social service, for which the Muslims across the globe were highly indebted to him.
Expressing serious concern over the ongoing bloodbath in Kashmir especially the killing of civilians, Alama Hami said that bloodshed is no solution to the vexed Kashmir issue and that New Delhi must engage all the groups in a concrete dialogue process for the amicable solution to the issue as per the aspirations of its people, who are suffering on all fronts.