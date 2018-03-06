Blood of innocents being shed in Kashmir: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Mahmood Shah, Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Monday condemned killings in Shopian saying “blood of innocents is being shed by forces”.
“The youth are being killed mercilessly for the past twenty days. The people of Hajin are being beaten up and properties are being destroyed, and now the killings in Shopian,” LeT said.
LeT chief Mahmood Shah in his statement said: “It is the crucial moment. The leaders must take appropriate measures to take nation and global community in confidenace. Proactive steps must be taken so as to expose the Indian oppression in the world. The fighters will continue with their their duty.”
Mahmood Shah paid his tribute to youth killed in Shopian.
