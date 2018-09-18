Blood donation camp held at ‘world’s highest’ railway bridge

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
To mark the Engineers’ Day, a blood donation camp was organized by the Chenab Bridge Undertaking.
The camp was organized here at the “world’s highest” railway bridge project.
According to an official, the camp was conducted in collaboration with Blood Transfusion Department, GMC Jammu; J&K AIDS Control Society, Jammu and IRCS at village Kouri in the district. Around 70 units of blood were collected for the benefit of the ailing humanity.
The camp was inaugurated by Jayanta Dutta, Grinder Man of CBPU, Afcons Infrastructure Limited and coordinated by Deep Chandra Bhatt, AGM Personnel & Administration), the official added.