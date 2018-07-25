Blood donation camp held at IUST

Awantipora, July 24:
In order to increase the awareness of donating blood especially among students, a Blood Donation Camp was organized today at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora. The camp was a joint venture of IUST and District Hospital, Pulwama.
More than 100 students and faculty/staff members registered themselves for blood donation. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi who inaugurated the camp, lauded the motivation of students for their highly enthusiastic contribution in organizing this camp and making it a success. “Blood Donation is a noble cause and is organized with the aim to inculcate and sensitize the students about this noble cause, so that all sections of society in general and youth in particular, contributes in it for the welfare of the humanity”, he said. IUST has organised such camps in the past and more such events will be organized in future”, he added.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Medical Officer, Pulwama expressed that such camps are organized to create awareness about donating blood among the masses in general and students in particular.
Encouraging the blood donors on the occasion, Dr. Rashid Parra, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Pulwama informed that they will facilitate the IUST in training and capacity building of students/staff so that they can act as trained and skilled volunteers both during normal situations and exigencies. He was highly impressed to see that studentsinspite of having their exams in the afternoon donated blood.